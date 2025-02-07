NXT Gallery presents “Eileen Christelow: Illustrations”

PUTNEY, Vt. – NXT Gallery is proud to present “Eileen Christelow: Illustrations,” an exhibition celebrating the work of the acclaimed author and illustrator of more than 30 children’s picture books. The opening reception will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 3-5 p.m., at Next Stage Arts, located at 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, Vt. The exhibit will remain on view through May 11.

Christelow is best known for her beloved “Five Little Monkeys” series and “The Great Pig Escape,” a charming tale set in Putney. Her work spans a variety of subjects, from playful adventures to nonfiction stories like “VOTE!” and “Robins! How They Grow Up.” In this exhibition, visitors will have the rare opportunity to see original illustrations from her books, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process that brings her characters and stories to life.

“I start with sketches: Who are the characters? What are they doing?” says Christelow. “As I change the words, I change the pictures. As I change the pictures, I might decide to change the words again. It’s an evolving process that can take months.”

Christelow’s transition from traditional media like watercolor and acrylics to digital tools like Photoshop and Wacom tablets revolutionized her process, giving her the flexibility to move characters, experiment with colors, and refine every detail. However, she notes, “I do miss the feeling of real paper.”

The opening reception will offer an opportunity to meet the artist, hear about her creative journey, and explore the vibrant world of her illustrations. Light refreshments will be served, and the event is free and open to the public.