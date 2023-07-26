Northeast Men’s Summer Chorus performances

REGION – The Northeast Men’s Summer Chorus (NMSC) is a group of singers that meets the second week of August each year and performs a wide variety of music, which includes musical theater, pop, patriotic, glee club, and spiritual selections in three concerts – two concerts in Vermont, and one in New Hampshire. The men and their families come from a variety of different states, including South Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Conductor Walt Sayre is from Keene, N.H. Concerts this year are Aug. 10 at West Brattleboro First Congregational Church, Aug. 11 at Walpole First Congregational Church, and Aug. 12 at Grafton Community Church. All concerts start at 7 p.m. Concerts are free and open to the public. A donation is collected at each venue to be used by the local church.

Thursday includes greeting old friends and meeting new singers at a rehearsal, a church sponsored dinner, and concert. Friday provides a day to explore local areas, a church sponsored dinner, evening concert, and party for the chorus families and friends. Saturday again allows exploration of local areas or relaxation, followed by a church sponsored dinner, concert, and afterglow party for chorus families and friends. The group is always looking for new singers. More information is available at www.singingvacation.com, or on Facebook.

The NMSC offers a stipend/scholarship of at least $250 to local high school juniors and seniors who would like to sing with them. Information is available through Dave and Priscilla Lambert, who can be reached at 802-463-2271, or lambert323@gmail.com.