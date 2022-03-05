Nonviolent Communication Workshop at Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Would you like to maintain connection and have compassion for yourself and others during difficult experiences and conversations? Do you long for understanding and peace within yourself and in your relationships with others? Are you troubled by the lack of meaningful communication and connection you witness and experience in the world around you?

On Wednesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m., Laurie Rabut offers an Introduction to Nonviolent Communication over Rockingham Library Zoom. Nonviolent Communication, also known Compassionate Communication is not only a set of learned skills, but also a “mind-set” and a “heart-set” that prepares us to meet ourselves and others in a way that offers empathy and optimizes connection. This workshop offers both modeling of nonviolent communication and the opportunity to practice with others.

Laurie has studied NVC with the founder, Marshall Rosenberg, and trainers Robert Gonzales, Peggy Smith, and others. As a lifelong educator and NVC practitioner for over two decades, she has brought her expertise with NVC to the Restorative Circle Conference facilitation trainings she offers with her colleagues at Restorative Community Practice of Vermont.

To receive an invitation to join this live zoom presentation, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270.