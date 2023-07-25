Nominations open for GFC’s ACE Awards

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Greater Falls Connections (GFC) invites community members to make nominations for the 2024 Active Community Engagement (ACE) Awards. The 2023 ACE Awards presentation will take place at the GFC Chamber Mixer on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Now is your chance to recognize the diligent and deserving unsung heroes who quietly affect positive change. These true-life heroes can be found throughout the community and are wonderful examples of making a difference.

The ACE Awards are presented to an individual or organization and a youth who is active in community engagement in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union catchment area. The nominee should work tirelessly to make a difference. They may coach teams, inspire others, organize fundraisers, volunteer in the community, and much more. They consistently and selflessly devote their time and efforts to go above and beyond without thought of reward or recognition.

You can submit a nomination via the online nomination form, which is located at www.greaterfallsconnections.com/ace-awards. You can pick up and drop off a form at Parks Place Community Resource Center at 44 School Street Extension in Bellows Falls, or mail it to the same address.

Nominations should be made by Monday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m.

For more information about the award, please call Ginger at 802-463-9927 ext. 212, or e-mail ginger@greaterfallsconnections.org.