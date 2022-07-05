Nominations open for GFC’s 2022 ACE Awards

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Greater Falls Connections (GFC) invites community members to make nominations for the 2022 Active Community Engagement (ACE) Awards. Now is your chance to recognize the diligent and deserving unsung heroes who quietly affect positive change. These true-life heroes can be found throughout the community and are wonderful examples of making a difference.

The ACE Awards recognize an individual or organizations and a local youth who is active in community engagement, those who work tirelessly to make a difference. They coach teams, inspire others, organize fundraisers, volunteer at our local hospitals, schools, churches, and much more. They consistently and selflessly devote their time and efforts, and go above and beyond without thought of reward or recognition.

Submit your nomination to Deb Witkus at deb@greaterfallsconnections.org or you can pick up and drop off a form at Parks Place at 44 School St. in Bellows Falls, or mail it to Greater Falls Connections at 44 School St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101. You can also find the form on our Facebook page or at www.greaterfallsconnections.org/activities/ace-awards. Nominations should be made by Wednesday, July 20, at 5 p.m.

The 2022 ACE Awards presentation will take place at the GFC annual meeting and summer BBQ at the Rockingham Recreation Center on Wednesday, July 27, from 6–7:30 p.m.

For more information about the award or making a nomination, call 802-365-1324 or send an e-mail to deb@greaterfallsconnections.org.