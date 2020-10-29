Nominations open for 2020 ACE Awards

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Greater Falls Connections is inviting community members to nominate unsung heroes for the annual Active Community Engagement Awards. These awards recognize local individuals who are active in community engagement in the Greater Falls area. This year four awards will be given to Spades for local businesses; Clubs for clubs or organizations, Diamonds for youth or young adult; and Hearts for individual adults.

The ACE Award Committee is looking for members of the community who work tirelessly to make a difference. They coach teams, organize fundraisers, or volunteer at our local hospitals, schools, churches, and more. They consistently and selflessly devote their time and efforts, going above and beyond without thought of reward or recognition.

Stop by Parks Place, 44 School St., Bellows Falls, to pick up a paper nomination form or go to the Greater Falls Connections Facebook page, www.facebook.com/greaterfallsconnections, to fill out the online form. Paper forms can be faxed to Parks Place at 1-802-463-8138. Forms should be submitted by Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The 2020 ACE Award winners will be announced at a Gathering of Gratitude Saturday, Nov. 21, time and location to be announced. The 2020 winners will be determined by a group of previous winners and the Greater Falls Connections staff members. For more information, contact the Greater Falls Connections ACE Award Committee at 802-463-9927 ext. 212 or email at deb@greaterfallsconnections.org.