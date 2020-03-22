Nomination petitions available for Bellows Falls village business meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The annual Bellows Falls Village Corp. business meeting is set for May 18, 2020 at 7 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Opera House. Voting by Australian ballot will take place in the Masonic Temple, 61 Westminster St. in Bellows Fall, May 19, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Because of the COVID-19 situation, these dates and times may be altered. Look on our website www.rockbf.org for further information.

Offices to be filled, term length, current seat holder:

Moderator, one-year, Paul Obuchowski

President, one-year, Deborah Wright

Two Trustees, two-year, Gary Lique, Jonathan Wright

Clerk, one-year, Kathleen Neathawk

Treasurer, one-year, Donna J. Harty

Three Auditors, one-year, Patricia Fowler, Tim Powers

Nomination petitions are ready for those who wish to run for Bellows Falls Village office. The petitions can be found on our website at www.rockbf.org or can be emailed to you upon request. They must be returned to the clerk’s office by April 13, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. – six Mondays before the election – and contain a minimum of 19 valid signatures.

The last day to file petitions signed by at least 5% of village voters with the Village Clerk for articles to be included in Annual Meeting Warning is April 3, 2020 – 45 days before annual meeting.

Anyone whose name does not appear on the Bellows Falls Village checklist may register with the Village Clerk. You may register on Election Day and vote that same day. You may also register online at MyVoterPage or we can email you the form however we must see your driver’s license for verification.

For more information, call the clerk’s office at 802-463-4336 ext. 1102 or 1103 or by email clerk@rockbf.org or asstclerk@rockbf.org.