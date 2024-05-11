Noah Schmidt updates Ludlow Rotary Club

LUDLOW, Vt. – Noah Schmidt, a member of the Ludlow Selectboard, spoke to the recent meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club about the status of recent actions and considerations by that legislative body.

He indicated that the town has about $330,000, and the village around $230,000, in America Rescue Act (ARPA) Funds, but that these funds came with “a lot of restrictions.” Schmidt added that one of the primary considerations of its use was for recreation in the town.

Responding to a LRC Rotarian’s question, he noted that the bike path, long a matter before the selectboard, had already been established by Ludlow Area Sports Trails (LAST). Current planning will continue the path behind the high school building and run through Fletcher Farm properties.

Calling it a “great way to increase the town’s revenue,” Schmidt said that the local option sales tax was something that should be considered for the town. Local option taxes must be approved by the state legislature, unless previously allowed by charter, and involve a series of 1% increases over the state’s sales tax. Such a tax requires an approval vote by local voters.

He added that the selectboard is still evaluating the future use of the Black River High School building, which is now owned by the town. Schmidt likes the idea of it being used for educational purposes, but thought that the town needed a long term plan on its use.

As an aside, Schmidt indicated that he planned to take the 10-mile run up Mt. Washington, adding it was “only for the up-hill portion.”

In addition to his work as a member of the Ludlow Selectboard, he runs the Open Door Vacations Rental Company, which he founded. He is part of the team that initiated the “Unofficial Okemo” website.

