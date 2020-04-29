No spring rummage sale, food shelf still open

LUDLOW, Vt. – At its most recent meeting, the Black River Good Neighbor Services Board of Directors made the painful decision to cancel the spring 2020 rummage sale and to concentrate on providing food and financial assistance to neighbors in need. “These sales have been a mainstay of our fundraising for over 12 years,” said Lou Krefski, board president, “but we are in strange times that call for some otherwise unwanted choices.” He explained that even though the sale may have occurred after Vermont businesses reopen, the preparation work takes weeks before the sale.

“We should have been working on the preparation already,” said Krefski. “Our volunteers put in an amazing number of hours to sort and price donations and to arrange merchandise, but we simply can’t do that right now.”

Also, since there will be no rummage sale, and since the thrift store is closed, the organization is not accepting donations at this time.

A decision on the fall sale will be made later this summer, and the board hopes that it will happen as scheduled in September. Meanwhile, the food shelf is open for assistance Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., for anyone who needs help. Even though the program is running with normal hours, it is running with different procedures. Anyone needing food or financial assistance should first call 802-228-3663 and set up an appointment with Krey or Audrey. Food boxes will be ready for pick up at the appointed time.