Nicotine and vape education and cessation at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us at the Springfield Town Library, on Tuesday, March 4, at 5:30 p.m., for an engaging session on nicotine and vape education and cessation, hosted by The Collaborative. This event aims to raise awareness about the dangers of vaping, and provide essential resources for those looking to quit. Attendees will benefit from expert insights and practical tips that empower them to lead a smoke-free life. Discover how we can collectively promote healthier choices within our community, and learn from passionate educators like Natalie Philpot, who spearheads our Resilience Through Understanding program, and Jacob Dombroski, who supports youth engagement through mentorship and interactive sessions. Don’t miss this chance to take charge of your health and wellbeing.

To sign up for a reminder, visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.