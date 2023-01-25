News from Westminster Volunteer Fire and Rescue 

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Westminster Fire and Rescue Department holds their monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and a combined drill on the third Tuesday of the month. Rescue training is the second Tuesday of the month.

The next association meeting is Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

The Prudential Committee normally meets once or twice a month. A warning will be posted 48 hours prior to each meeting.

Number of calls in December: 57

Number of calls through Jan. 19: 28

Number of calls calendar year to date: 28

Number of calls fiscal year to date: 296

Association Meeting: The Westminster Fire and Rescue Association met for their regular meeting Jan. 3 with First Trustee Nick Streeter presiding. There were 31 members present and eight members excused. Currently there are 48 members of the volunteer fire department.

Emergency responses: We had another busy month in December with 57 total incidents for the month. Here is the breakdown: 22 rescue/medical, 10 motor vehicle accidents, seven for tree on wires/ power line down, two structure fires, one for traffic control, four lift assists, one blood draw, one control burn, two service calls, and seven mutual aid; two to Putney, two to Walpole, one to Rockingham, one to Brattleboro, and one to Keene. And we had a record year in 2022 with a total of 498.

I’ve separated the rescue calls, motor vehicle accidents, and mutual aid calls. 263 rescue/medical; 50 motor vehicle accidents, and 52 mutual aid calls assisting other towns. There were multiple calls to each of the following towns: Putney, Keene, Walpole, Alstead, Brattleboro, Springfield, Rockingham, Bellows Falls, and Vernon. There were a variety of other incidents that make up the 498 calls.

Driveways and Right of Ways: Please be sure that private roads and driveways leading to your home are plowed wide enough so a large fire truck can pass through easily. Also, be sure brush and any other obstacles are not hindering an emergency vehicle from getting to a scene where they may be needed.

Icy conditions: Back roads, especially dirt roads and driveways tend to be icy this year. Be careful walking and driving on them. Several cases of someone falling have been reported recently.

The Westminster Fire and Rescue Association welcomes donations throughout the year from anyone wishing to remember a loved one or a friend.

Donations received in January: Ruth Grandy, Bob Ross.

As always, we would like to thank the members of the community for its continued support of the fire department. Check us out on our web-site www.westminsterfireandrescue.org.