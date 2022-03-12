News from the Springfield Town Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As of Monday, March 7, masking in most of the Springfield Town Library became optional. We are still encouraging masking and social distancing to keep everyone safe. Masks will remain required in the children’s room unless Windsor County is in the ‘low transmission’ level on the CDC map. The library will be hosting a Walk-in Vaccine Clinic with the Vermont Department of Health on Tuesday, March 15 from 3-5 p.m. No appointment is needed. The Vermont Department of Health will offer first doses, second doses, and boosters of both Pfizer and Moderna for ages five and up.

On Wednesday, March 16 there will be a DIY Glassware craft for teens and adults at 6 p.m. Come be creative with metallic markers and plastic stencils, or perhaps the artist in you wants to create their own design. This is an in-person craft and will be located in the Flinn Room. Sign up by calling the library or with the link on our website. Thank you to FOSTL for their support of these free adult craft programs. Contact Tracey at stlvtprograms@gmail.com if you have any questions.

The Red Clover Book Club will meet on Thursday, March 17 and on March 24 at 4 p.m. Youth in grades K-3 dive into the Red Clover Award nominated books by reading together, discussing what is read, and creating a project together. Attendees will participate in a raffle to win a book each week. Sign up by emailing Michelle at stlys@vermontel.net or call the library.

Join Springfield Town Library for Story Time on Monday, March 21 and/or March 28 at 10 a.m. We will join with the Springfield Area Parent Child Center’s Playgroup for a gathering full of stories, songs, games, and activities. Great for families with young children. This will take place at the Springfield Community Center.

The new evening “Curiouser and Curiouser” book club will meet on Monday, March 21 at 6 p.m. in the Flinn Room to discuss “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman. Options are available to participate via Zoom as well. Contact Sue at springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com if you need the link.

The Springfield Town Library has started a Teen Advisory Board for Youth ages 13-18. This group will meet on Wednesday, March 23 at 5 p.m. Teens will plan programs and earn community service while having fun. For more information, please call Michelle at 802-885-3108 or email at stlys@vermontel.net.

The Springfield Town Library serves as the heart of our town. We connect people, ideas, and endeavors of all kinds. Together, we honor our past and embrace the future. We transform lives.