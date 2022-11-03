News from the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Nov. 8 meeting of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will be held at the United Church, 8 School St., beginning at 1:30 p.m. Continuing the club’s tradition of focusing on literacy in November, the program presenter will be Ian Graham, Head Librarian at Rockingham Free Public Library. Members are reminded to bring non-perishable food and personal care items like soap, shampoo, oral hygiene items, etc., to be distributed through the Fall Mountain Food Shelf, which services the nearby New Hampshire and Vermont area. A suggested list of needed items includes pasta sauces, soups, canned meats and tuna, pork and beans, cereal and oatmeal, and jelly. Peanut butter and canned fruits are not needed. Cans with pop off tops are best. Pet food is frequently asked for. As always, cash donations are welcome, especially to help the center prepare its free Thanksgiving meals.

At the Oct. 11 meeting, Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis and HCRS mental health specialist Barbara Parizo presented a program on gun safety and violence. Highlights of the presentation were the impact of mental health on gun violence and emphasis on steps the public can take to counteract violent acts involving guns. During the business meeting, the restructured committee work was discussed. Plans for the club’s Oct. 29 fundraising food and bake sale held in conjunction with the Friends of the Walpole Library book sale were outlined.

The Bellows Falls Woman’s Club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international organization whose signature project is domestic and sexual violence awareness and prevention.

The club meets on the second Tuesday of each month, September through May. Area women interested in joining the club and helping with its projects may contact any member including Betty Haggerty, who is reachable at hubett@hotmail.com.