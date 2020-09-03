New programming underway at SAPCC

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center, one of 15 parent-child centers in the state of Vermont, has not only survived the challenges associated with Covid-19, but they have found opportunities to thrive in the process. SAPCC’s programs range from childcare referral and financial support, to early intervention and integrated services, to parent education and family support. SAPCC’s programs and services are available to any parent or caregiver with young children living in southern Windsor or northern Windham counties.

It has been challenging, as a nonprofit organization, for SAPCC to create the capacity to reach every corner of their service region. Therefore, they recently created the position of PCC specialist to focus on doing just that; a position that has now been filled by Anne Goodrich. Goodrich has hit the ground running with a new “walking playgroup” starting up in Windsor on Friday mornings in collaboration with Mount Ascutney Hospital and Windsor Public Library; and she has countless more exciting plans in the works.

Another project currently under development at SAPCC is the new Family Supportive Housing Program. The FSH Program is a participant-engaged permanent supportive housing program for homeless or at-risk families with minor children. This program looks beyond financial assistance or putting a roof over someone’s head. In collaboration with Springfield Supported Housing, as well as multiple other housing and community partners, the new FSH service coordinator, Robert Waters, will engage families in intensive case management to address obstacles or challenges regarding housing needs, acquire stable housing, and provide up to 24 months of support and services.

Please visit www.sapcc-vt.org or call 802-886-5242 for more information about any of SAPCC’s growing list of programs and services that have been building bridges of support for children, families, and caregivers in the greater Springfield region since 1992.