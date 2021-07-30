New Hampshire Charitable Foundation supports Kurn Hattin Homes

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin Homes for Children recently received a $10,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Ira S. and Gertrude S. Hubbard Memorial Fund. The grant will further Kurn Hattin’s mission of providing children a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Follow their journey at www.kurnhattin.org.

Kurn Hattin is thankful to the Hubbard family and the many supporters who choose Kurn Hattin as the recipient of their Donor Advised Funds through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation manages a growing collection of more than 2,000 funds created by generous individuals, families, and businesses and awards more than $54 million in grants and scholarships every year. The foundation works with generous and visionary citizens to maximize the power of their giving, to support great work happening in our communities, and to lead and collaborate on high-impact initiatives. For more information, go to www.nhcf.org.