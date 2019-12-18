New executive director at the Springfield Family Center

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Family Center is pleased to announce the hiring of a new executive director. We are excited to welcome Trish Paradis back to the Springfield community in this new and exciting role.

Trish Paradis is a Vermont native who grew up in southern Vermont. She is a Castleton University graduate who studied education and psychology. Over the past 18 years, she has had experience working in both medical and human services fields. She began her career working in clinical research, assisting individuals facing cognitive impairment. During her time there, she worked in several capacities including business management and clinical research coordination; it was in this setting she realized her passion for working with people. Later, she shared her passion at Lincoln Street Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides individualized care to people with intellectual disabilities. She again served in many roles and provided clinical direction, supervision, and quality assurance.

Most recently, Trish served as executive director of a small nonprofit social services organization in Londonderry, Vt. Here she collaborated with community organizations, fostered programming, and secured funding opportunities. She looks forward to continuing this work and joining the team at the Springfield Family Center.

The Family Center Board, staff, and volunteers look forward to her leadership, and we are enthusiastic to welcome Trish to continue driving forward the Family Center’s mission serving the under-resourced of the Springfield community.