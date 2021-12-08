New England Kurn Hattin Homes receives Giving Tuesday Grant

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Rite Aid Foundation has generously awarded New England Kurn Hattin Homes a $10,000 grant as part of its 2021 Giving Tuesday grant award. The grant will help Kurn Hattin Homes in providing the highest level of care and support for its children, allowing them to learn, grow, and reach their full potential.

Kurn Hattin Homes is one of nearly 500 partner charities across the country receiving a Giving Tuesday grant from the Rite Aid Foundation. The grants are funded through the KidCents customer fundraising program. Rite Aid customers enrolled in KidCents can round up their purchases in-store and online. The Rite Aid Foundation reinvests the customer contributions into local charities and missions to drive community change and support disadvantaged and underserved communities.

“Kurn Hattin Homes shares the Rite Aid Foundation’s caring commitment to creating healthier and more equitable neighborhoods,” said Matthew DeCamara, executive director of the Rite Aid Foundation, a public charity established by Rite Aid in 2001. “All of our Giving Tuesday grant recipients address the profound realities of racial inequities and health disparities through their own ways and strategies – and have done it during an unprecedented public health crisis that has significantly interrupted normal programming, fundraising events, and daily operations. We’re grateful to support their important work and uplift our neighborhoods together.”

Learn more at www.kurnhattin.org.