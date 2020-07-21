New England Classical Academy plans fall opening

CLAREMONT, N.H. – New England Classical Academy in Claremont, N.H. finished the 2019-20 school year remotely and is now planning how to best reopen with in-person classes this fall for grades K-12. Shifting to remote learning in mid-March, the staff continued to teach through both take-home assignments and online classes, as well as celebrating school milestones virtually such as field day, an awards ceremony, spirit days, and even an online art show. Their goal now is to safely open the school in August and continue their high standards of classical education.

NECA has several advantages heading into the fall reopening such as small class sizes, private entrances for the different classrooms and grade levels, the ability to hold classes and recess outdoors, and a routine of eating lunches in the classroom.

A Reopen School Planning Committee of parents, board members, teachers, and high school students are meeting continuously over the summer to discuss safety plans as well as attendance and remote learning policies in the event a student is unable to come to school.

In a letter to school families, Executive Director Elizabeth Wilber said, “The teachers and I have spoken extensively about how to move forward from here, and we are united in planning for onsite classes. The high-quality classical education that you all make sacrifices for your children to receive can only be fully experienced in-person. We are also driven and encouraged by the insistence from pediatricians that what is best for children’s overall health and wellbeing is to be back in school.”

The accompanying letter from the American Academy of Pediatrics supports NECA’s beliefs, stating, “In-person learning is central not just to education, but to a child’s developmental, behavioral, and emotional wellbeing. Sadly, over the past few months we have seen increases in anxiety (and) depression among our patients. Children rely on schools for community and for basic needs such as nutrition, physical activity, socialization, and the many small daily challenges and successes that help them grow and develop.”

The NECA community will rally together to provide safety, health, and overall wellbeing for all of its members by maintaining as much normalcy as possible within the school environment. This will require diligent efforts for screening, sanitation, and training in healthy habits and routines – all areas for which the planning committee, school staff, and volunteers are preparing.

NECA is currently accepting enrollments for the 2020-21 school year for K-12, and information can be found at www.newenglandclassicalacademy.com or by calling 603-543-3400. Their Facebook page also is a great resource and will have updates on the reopening plan as the summer continues.