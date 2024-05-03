New director at Butterfield Library

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Alison Baitz has been hired as the new director of the Butterfield Library in Westminster, Vt. She starts work on May 20.

Baitz received her Master of Arts in children’s literature, and Master of Science in library and information science from Simmons University satellite programs, located in South Hadley and Amherst, Mass. She has worked in a variety of library settings, and enjoys every aspect of the work.

Outside of libraries, Baitz is deeply involved with Art+Feminism, an organization dedicated to closing information gaps related to gender, feminism, and the arts, largely through editing Wikipedia.

She also maintains a sporadic self-publishing practice, and enjoys knitting in her spare time.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the wonderful people of Westminster and beyond, and cannot wait to share my ideas and enthusiasm with the community,” Baitz said.

Baitz takes over from Linda Fawcett, who is retiring after 37 years as librarian for the Butterfield Library. Stop by an open house at the institute on Thursday, May 30, from 3-6 p.m., to wish Linda well.