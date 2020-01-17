New board members for Parks Place Community Center

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Last month, Parks Place held its annual meeting and board retreat. The organization’s governing board welcomed two new members – Richard Doyle, who has a long history of serving on the Parks Place board dating back to 1996, as well as Louis Tomberg, a Bellows Falls resident who worked for Cota & Cota for 32 years until his retirement in 2016.

In addition, the board reelected members James O’Malley, a board member since 2013; Katie Dearborn, a board member since 2015; and Cheryl Gay-Sherwin, a board member since 2017, to additional two-year terms.

The 12-person Board of Directors is tasked with supporting the mission of Parks Place and its executive director. Parks Place, based out of Bellows Falls and founded in 1995, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this summer.

For more information, call 802-463-9927.