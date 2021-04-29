New board members at Greater Falls Connections

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Greater Falls Connections has announced the addition of new Advisory Board members: Doreen Stoodley, Shelby Stevens, Kiernon Galandak-Cochran, and Katrina Bostwick. Returning to the board are Alex Stradling, Meghan Licciardi, and Marty Gallagher. These community members have shown a commitment to furthering the coalition’s vision of a healthy, nurturing, and supportive community.

Meghan Licciardi works with Youth Services Inc. based out of Brattleboro, Vt. Licciardi is co-coordinator of Friends for Change Youth Club of Bellows Falls. Licciardi grew up in Central Vermont and lives in the area with her partner.

Alex Stradling is a native of Bellows Falls and the executive director of Falls Area Community Television, Fact TV. With 20 years of experience in film and TV production, Stradling looks forward to helping GFC tell its story.

Marty Gallagher is the administrator of Greater Rockingham Area Services. Through her work with the Bellows Falls Rotary Club and Fact TV’s “The Feed,” Gallagher helps ensure the coalition’s work is visible and available to the community.

Doreen Stoodley is the branch office administrator for Edward Jones Investments in Bellows Falls. Doreen, a Vermont native, lives with her husband Lee Stoodley in Westminster. Doreen looks to help promote GFC not only in the Bellows Falls area but to the surrounding areas as well.

Three Above the Influence/Friends for Change young adult leaders have joined the Advisory Board: Shelby Stevens, Kiernon Galandak-Cochran, and Katrina Bostwick. Stevens and Bostwick are recent graduates of Bellows Falls Union High School and Galandak-Cochran a recent graduate of The Compass School in Westminster.

Greater Falls Connections is currently seeking nominations for the 2021-2022 Advisory Board. The coalition is run by and for the community, and we seek to include anyone who wants to see a positive future for youth and families in the Bellows Falls area.

To learn more about Greater Falls Connections or serving on the GFC Advisory Board, contact Laura Schairbaum at 802-463-9927 or laura@greaterfallsconnections.org.