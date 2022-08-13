New board members at Greater Falls Connections

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Greater Falls Connections (GFC) announces the addition of two new Advisory Board members: Lama Tomas O’Flaherty and Josh Morelli. Returning to the board are Alex Stradling and Doreen Stoodley, Katrina Bostwick, and Shelby Bixler. These community members have shown a commitment to furthering the coalition’s vision of a healthy, nurturing and supportive community. All of the board members were unanimously elected during GFC’s Annual Meeting on Wednesday, July 27.

O’Flaherty is a volunteer with Turning Point Recovery of Springfield – TP South. As a representative of the faith community within our coalition, he is honored to serve on our advisory board and help support youth and adults on their journey to recovery.

Morelli is an actor and writer who recently joined the staff of FACT-TV. He has been writing for over ten years, and developed a love for the cinema at a young age. Morelli looks forward to helping promote all the great work that GFC does in the community.

Stradling is a native of Bellows Falls and the Executive Director of Falls Area Community Television (FACTV). With 20 years of experience in film and TV production, he looks forward to helping GFC tell its story. This is his fifth term.

Stoodley is the Branch Office Administrator for Edward Jones Investments in Bellows Falls. A Vermont native, she lives with her husband, Lee Stoodley, in Westminster. Stoodley looks to help promote GFC, not only in the Bellows Falls Area, but to the surrounding areas as well. This is her third term.

Bixler is a graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS) and a youth adult leader with Friends for Change (FFC). They serve on the Health Care & Rehabilitation Services Youth Advisory Board. This is their second term.

Bostwick is a 2020 recipient of the Active Community Engagement Award. She graduated from BFUHS and is an FFC youth leader. This is her second term.

GFC is always seeking new members for the advisory board. The coalition is run by and for the community, and we seek to include anyone who wants to see a positive future for youth and families in the Bellows Falls area. To learn more about Greater Falls Connections or serving on the GFC Advisory Board, contact Laura Schairbaum at 802-463-9927, or laura@greaterfallsconnections.org.