New Board Members at Greater Falls Connections

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Greater Falls Connections has announced the addition of three new board members: Joey Jacques, Meghan Licciardi, and Alex Stradling. Returning to the board are Shelly Crawford and Marty Gallagher. Annual voting for the board members was conducted during the group’s June coalition meeting held at the Rockingham Free Public Library. The board members have shown a commitment to furthering the coalition’s vision to build a healthy, nurturing, and supportive community.

Joey Jacques is a freshman at Fall Mountain Regional High School. He completed school at Rockingham Central Elementary School and Bellows Falls Middle School, where he was a leader in BFMS’s Above the Influence and Vermont Kids Against Tobacco groups. Joey and his family have been active volunteer members of Greater Falls Connections for eight years, Joey being very involved with GFC’s Above the Influence youth leadership team and Friends for Change Youth Club of Bellow Falls.

Meghan Licciardi helps coordinate Friends for Change Youth Club of Bellows Falls and worked for Youth Services of Windham County’s Ready to Achieve Mentoring Program. Licciardi has participated in many of the coalitions events and has been a strong advocate and partner for GFC.

Alex Stradling is a native of Bellows Falls and the executive director of Falls Area Community Television, FACT TV. Over the years, Alex and FACT TV have filmed and supported major events for GFC. With his 20-year experience in film and TV production, Stradling looks forward to helping GFC tell its story.

Marty Gallagher is the manager of Greater Rockingham Area Services and an instructor for Greater Rock Fitness. Through her work with the Bellows Falls Rotary Club, Gallagher has helped make several of the coalition’s large public events successful. She has also promoted the work of the coalition on FACT TV’s morning show “The Feed.”

Shelly Crawford has been elected chair of the board. Crawford is in her 11th year as a family and consumer science educator at Bellows Falls Union High School. She is passionate about supporting her kids, grandkids, and students.

The mission of GFC is to connect the community of Windham Northeast by inspiring and empowering people through education and collaboration to promote wellness and prevent the abuse of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs.