Neighbors Together hosts Mom Prom

LUDLOW, Vt. – Local organization Neighbors Together will host Mom Prom 2025, on March 14, at the Ludlow Community Center. This exciting, ladies-only event is designed to bring together mothers and women from our community for a night of fun, friendship, and fundraising.

Mom Prom is not just about dancing and dressing up – it’s about making a difference. Neighbors Together is an organization dedicated to bringing the community together, from children to adults, offering free of charge cooking classes, snacks at schools, holiday celebrations, beds, clothes, crafts, etc. Through ticket sales, raffles, and generous donations from community partners like you, we aim to raise much-needed funds to support this worthy cause.

We would be honored if you would consider donating to our event via sponsorship (monetary contributions to help cover event costs), in-kind donations (items for our raffle, auction, or giveaways), or services (gift cards, professional services, or other offerings).

As a donor, your generosity will be recognized through event promotions, social media shout-outs, and on-site signage, ensuring your business receives exposure to a wonderful and engaged audience. More importantly, you’ll be helping to create lasting change in our community.

We would love to discuss how we can partner together to make this event a success. Please feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions, or would like to contribute. Your support means the world to us and to the families we are working to help.

Thank you for your time and consideration. We appreciate your generosity, and look forward to partnering with you for this meaningful event.