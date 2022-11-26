LUDLOW, Vt. – Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates is pleased to, once again, spearhead a Charitable Donation Campaign for Black River Good Neighbors. In 2022, our second year, the goal is to raise $5,500 for the Black River Good Neighbor programs, with MWD matching the first $2,500 and Clearlake Furniture providing a new match this year on the first $500. We appreciate all the great work Black River Good Neighbors does in our community and with your help look forward to exceeding our goal.

Visit the Mary Davis office in the Ludlow Plaza or the Clearlake Furniture Showroom to make your donation and receive a collectible 2022 Clearlake Furniture Skier Ornament as a token of appreciation from Mary Davis and Clearlake Furniture. The ornaments are available today and we welcome your donations any time through Dec. 31.

Black River Good Neighbor Services works diligently to empower those who are underserved. Families and Individuals living in Ludlow, Proctorsville, Cavendish, Mt. Holly, Belmont and Plymouth benefit from the Food Shelf, Thrift Store, Furniture Store and other programs.

Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates has a long history of community support through fundraising and community service projects. We are proud to continue the history and traditions established by Mary Davis in 1958.