Neighbors Helping Neighbors results

LUDLOW, Vt. – Krey Kellington, the Director of Black River Good Neighbor Services accepts the second annual donation from Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates owner, Suzanne Garvey. A total of $6,023 was raised for underserved families in our area.

Our community came together to donate over the holidays and received a collectible 2022 Skier Ornament. The Mary W. Davis team provided a $2,500 match and Clearlake Furniture provided a $500 match, and we want to thank all the individual donors who gave generously this season. We look forward to continuing this tradition in the years to come. Together, we can accomplish great things.