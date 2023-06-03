Neighborhood tag sale to build resilience

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Brown Street in Bellows Falls is only one block long. It will be the center of activity on June 10, 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., as people from that vicinity will come together for a neighborhood tag sale. The street will be closed for the event so tables can be in the street.

Since the closing of the Swap Shop at the Rockingham Recycling Center, many are finding that they have useful items that are in good condition which they are ready to pass on to someone else. Hosting a tag sale seems like a great way to sell or give these items away, and build a sense of community at the same time.

People from the neighborhood will set up their own displays of items, and be responsible for removing everything that is left at the end of the tag sale. Everyone else is welcome to come shop, visit with neighbors, and contribute ideas for making the neighborhood more of a home for all.

The neighborhood tag sale idea grew out of conversations last fall, when Sustainable Rockingham initiated a neighborhood block party where three-dozen people took part. Someone mentioned that they used to know everyone in the neighborhood, but so many of the older folks have died and they don’t know all the new people who live here now. At the end of the block party, one woman said, “I have lived on this street for 50 years, and this is the first time we have ever done anything like this.” Neighborhood events are a chance to get to know your neighbors and build a sense of belonging in the community.

The people who live near Brown Street are building community one block at a time. Neighborhoods where people are connected to each other are the heart of resilience. Come join in for a few hours of fun, good deals, and new friends.

Where in Bellows Falls is Brown Street? From Atkinson St. turn onto Burt St. and go two blocks, then follow the signs. Parking is available at the Town Sand Shed, or along Gove Street or Prospect Street.

The neighborhood tag sale will happen rain or shine. For more information, call Susan Williams at 802-376-5173, or Laurel Green at 802-289-4464.