Neighborhood Connections welcomes new executive director

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Neighborhood Connections is proud to announce that Thom Simmons of Chester has stepped into the role of executive director of the Londonderry-based organization.

Simmons has a wealth of experience in the nonprofit sector, most recently serving as nutrition and wellness director of Senior Solutions, the area agency on aging for southeastern Vermont. His background includes chairing the business department at Greenfield Community College and teaching for 25 years, as well as a decade of serving as the financial administrator of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional Planning Commission. He is a 10-year veteran of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, with qualifications in navigational aids and French-English language interpretation.

“I have worked with Neighborhood Connections for a number of years, and have always been impressed by the dedication of its board members, staff, and volunteers, and with its tangible impact on the towns it serves. It is exciting to be able to be part of an agency that offers so much to the surrounding communities on a daily basis,” Simmons said.

Formed in 2009, Neighborhood Connections offers community meals, case management, wellness programs, Meals on Wheels, and a transportation system known as the Mountain Town Connector. It serves the nine Mountain Towns of Andover, Chester, Jamaica, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston, Windham, and Winhall, and was a key player in local flood response activities in the area.