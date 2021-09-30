Neighborhood Connections to launch transportation program

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Staff at Neighborhood Connections is excited to launch their Community-Supported Transportation program, projected for November of 2021. The program, which will offer rides to medical appointments, grocery stores, social activities, recreational outings, and more, anticipates the late October delivery of a new, wheelchair-accessible Ford Transit van.

Eager to provide much-needed rides in the meantime, Neighborhood Connections staff teamed up with Okemo Mountain School to brainstorm a solution. Thanks to the generosity of Mariel Meringolo, Head of OMS, the ski school loaned a van to Neighborhood Connections to use for community transport services before the start of ski season. Neighborhood Connections cannot thank OMS enough for their support!

Buddy Stevens, a local retiree who has a CDL, has been named transportation coordinator. He has both the relevant human service experience and the personality to provide empathetic and entertaining “door through door” service to riders. Stay tuned for more information about the official launch.

Neighborhood Connections serves neighbors in the towns and villages of Andover, Bondville, Chester, Jamaica, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, South Londonderry, Weston, Windham, and Winhall. Visit the website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.