Neighborhood Connections to host Vietnam War veterans ceremony

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Established in 2008, the U.S. Vietnam War 50th Commemoration Pinning Ceremony is an opportunity to honor veterans of the Vietnam War for their heroic service, and pays tribute to their selfless contributions. The last ceremonies in the nation will be held during 2025, and Neighborhood Connections will be sponsoring one for families in the Mountain Towns area.

Each participating veteran or family member will be honored with a commemorative lapel pin and certificate of special recognition as a token of the nation’s gratitude. The ceremony will be held at our offices in Londonderry, Vt., on March 25, between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and will include a luncheon. Personnel from the Department of Veteran’s Affairs office in White River Junction will oversee the event to make it a truly memorable occasion.

You are eligible to participate if you served on active duty at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 – May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service; or if you are an immediate family member of such a person. If you or someone you know deserves this recognition, please contact Suzanne Burge at 802-824-4343 or Suzanne@ncvermont.org.