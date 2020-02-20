Neighborhood Connections to host a Death Café

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Woody Allen expressed how many of us feel about our impending death – “It’s not that I’m afraid to die, I just don’t want to be there when it happens.”

As a society, we don’t feel comfortable talking about death. Death Cafes are intended to help people explore and express their thoughts, experiences, and feelings about death and how to make the most of the finite time we have left in an informal, safe, and confidential environment. While not a bereavement or grief support group, Death Cafes are opportunities to respectfully discuss death as a natural part of our lives. This worldwide social franchise has quickly spread across Europe, the United States, and Australia since its inception in 2011.

On Monday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m., Neighborhood Connections will host and facilitate a Death Café. Gloria Dawson and Delores Barbeau will oversee the discussion in a café-like setting with light food and refreshments. Space is limited, so please call 802-824-4343 to attend.

Neighborhood Connections is a community-based nonprofit social services agency serving individuals and families in the area mountain towns of south-central Vermont. Check out our website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.

Neighborhood Connections is located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Londonderry Post Office.