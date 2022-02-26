Neighborhood Connections offering shopping ride to Claremont

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Are you in need of a ride to do your grocery shopping or would like to take a trip to Walmart? Call Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343 to sign up for our ride in the Mountain Town Connector transit van to Claremont, N.H. Saturday, March 5.

The deadline to book a seat is noon on Wednesday, March 2. The Mountain Town Connector is wheelchair accessible and free of charge.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency serving the area mountain towns in south-central Vermont.