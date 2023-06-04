Neighborhood Connections monthly meal, veggies

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Beginning on Tuesday, June 13, Neighborhood Connections will offer a monthly community meal on the second Tuesday of each month at 12 p.m. All community members are invited. Participants can attend in person, do take-away, or both. Donations are encouraged, but not required. Register at 802-824-4343.

In addition, Senior Solutions, Neighborhood Connections, and others in the greater Londonderry area have partnered to offer weekly meals at various locations throughout the month – resulting in a fresh, home-cooked meal each week at noon. The community meal schedule is as follows

First Tuesdays at The Hub at Weston, beginning June 6. No registration is required. Any leftover meals will be available at Neighborhood Connections for take-away beginning Tuesday afternoons.

Second Tuesdays at Neighborhood Connections, beginning June 13 (see above).

Second Thursdays at Jamaica Community Church. For more information, call Pastor Pete Carlson at 802-874-4181.

Third Thursdays at Winhall Community Arts Center. Call Laura at 802.342.7810 to register.

Fourth Thursdays at Second Congregational Church in Londonderry. Call 802-824-6453 with any questions.

Need transportation to any or all of the above meals? Contact Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343 for a ride aboard the Mountain Town Connector.

Farm Fresh Food for Seniors

Connecting seniors to local farm products is the impetus behind Senior Solutions’ Eat Your Veggies program – of which Neighborhood Connections is a vital hub. Comprised of four individual programs under the Eat Your Veggies umbrella, Neighborhood Connections will participate in the Locally Yours and the Farm- to-Family Coupons programs.

As one of nine Locally Yours regional distribution sites, Neighborhood Connections will receive five CSA share boxes of fresh produce a week, for 16 weeks, beginning July 6. Folks are invited to sign up through Neighborhood Connections by calling 802-824-4343. The produce will be delivered on Thursdays, and folks will be able to pick up any produce they would like on Thursday or Friday. Need a ride to participate? Just let us know.

The Farm- to-Family Coupons program provides coupon books worth $48 in $6 increments, to be used at farmer’s markets and some roadside farm stands to those who apply and meet the income guidelines. Call 802-824-4343 for application assistance.

In addition, Neighborhood Connections is one of three projects statewide to receive additional coupon books for senior field trips to farmer’s markets and roadside farm stands across the region, using the Mountain Town Connector as transportation. There will be no income requirements to participate in these trips. If interested, contact Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343.