LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Neighborhood Connections and Flood Brook School have formalized a partnership to expand social services to FBS children and their families. Particularly during this pandemic, supporting school-aged children and their families is a mission critical priority for both organizations. Neighborhood Connection’s Executive Director Nicole Wengerd says, “Where Flood Brook’s support focuses within the school’s walls, our services can expand beyond those walls and offer comprehensive support to families in need. We want to be there for children and their families in assisting in whatever way we can from ensuring food and housing security, to helping them gain access to physical and mental health services, or offering programmatic and educational services.”

Thanks to a generous grant provided by the Stratton Foundation, this formal alliance that had been in the works for months could be realized. For additional information about the partnership or how Neighborhood Connections might be able to help you or anyone in need, call Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency serving the area mountain towns of south-central Vermont, located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace.