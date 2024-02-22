Neighborhood Connections aging listening session

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Windham Aging Collaborative is a coalition of organizations who care about older Vermonters in our county. As the population of older Vermonters continues to grow, this initiative, comprised of leaders and experts in healthcare, is dedicated to working with the Vermont Department of Health and other state and local organizations to address the needs of an aging population.

Neighborhood Connections will host a Windham Aging listening session on Friday, March 8, from 1-2:30 p.m., in our Meeting Place, located at 5700 Mountain Marketplace, Londonderry, Vt., to hear community concerns and ideas about issues related to aging. Registration is requested for this event. Register by visiting our website, www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org, or call the office at 802-824-4343.

The session will consist of a short presentation, after which individuals are invited to share ideas and concerns about issues related to aging, to include housing, healthcare, transportation, socialization, nutrition, and more.

We need input from local community members. We hope you will join us.