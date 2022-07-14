Neighborhood Bible Time at Bow Baptist Church

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. –Bow Baptist Church, at 1102 Route 5, Weathersfield Bow, Springfield, Vt., is presenting Neighborhood Bible Time, a unique and dynamic five-day program for all youth in the area.

Neighborhood Bible Time begins Sunday, July 31, and will continue through Thursday, Aug. 4 from 6–8:30 p.m., with registration at 5:30 p.m. each night. The program will conclude with the Award Program on Friday Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

Pastor Daniel Anderson extends a cordial invitation to all youth ages five to nineteen, regardless of denomination, to participate in this week of special activity.

Dramatic stories, Bible drills, lifetime souvenirs, beautiful daily gifts, contests, competitions, and refreshments are a few of the exciting features.

One unique feature is the teen program, which will be held in the evenings at 6 p.m. The program will be directed by a visiting Youth Evangelist and youth workers from the church, and is open to young people from grades 7-12.

Free transportation can be provided to and from NBT. For a ride or for more information, please call 802-546-4902.