Nancy Band, 1962-2023

LITCHFIELD, N.H. – Nancy Elaine Band passed away on Oct. 26, 2023, at the age of 61 in Litchfield, N.H. She is survived by parents Thomas and Elaine Bowen of Saxtons River, Vt.

Nancy was a loving individual who cherished her family, children, and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her husband Geoffrey Band, her children Nicholas and Rachael Walcott, and Benjamin and Jackie Walcott.

She is also survived by her best friend and sister Katherine Gallagher Clark, her husband Steven Clark, and her nephew James Thomas Gallagher. Nancy was preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth Batchelder Beutler.

Nancy attended Maynard High School in Maynard, Mass., and later pursued a career in financial services. She excelled in her field, leaving a lasting impact on her colleagues and clients.

In memory of Nancy Band, contributions can be made to Our Family Foundation “Our Promise to Nicholas” at P.O. Box 10106, Bedford, NH, 03110. This charitable organization held a special place in Nancy’s heart.

Nancy’s warm presence, love for her family, and dedication to her career will be remembered by all who knew her. May she rest in peace, and may her family find solace in the cherished memories they shared together.