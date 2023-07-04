M&T Bank supports inaugural Bellows Falls Pride

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Throughout the month of June, Bellows Falls was a destination for the LGBTQ+ community in New England and beyond to celebrate Pride, a dedicated opportunity to celebrate the queer community and bring attention to the struggle for equality and justice. To offset expenses and show support for the LGBTQ+ community, M&T Bank donated $1,000 to help fund the inaugural event programming, in keeping with their corporate recognition of multicultural families and businesses.

The M&T Bank website statement reads, “We are committed to our diverse community of customers. June is PRIDE month; M&T is committed to supporting and celebrating the LGBTQIA+ communities this month and all year long.” Bellows Falls’ branch manager Abbie Garrett was actively involved in Pride programming throughout the month, and appreciated the opportunity to share the bank’s open and affirming philosophy.

“Thank you to Bellows Falls Pride for bringing our community together to raise awareness and acceptance. We are thrilled to be a part of the celebrations with a $1,000 donation.”

Downtown merchants supported programming with special merchandise and decorated storefronts. The final week of Pride programming will occur on June 28, with the film “Moonlight,” and a community dance on June 30.

For more information about M&T bank, visit www.mtb.com, or their downtown location in Bellows Falls at 25 The Square. For more information about Bellows Falls Pride, visit www.bellowsfallspride.com.