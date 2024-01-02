M&T Bank gives to Meals on Wheels

LUDLOW, Vt. – “M&T Bank is pleased to provide $5,000 to Black River Valley Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program,” said Art Randolph, branch manager and vice president of M&T Bank. “Black River Valley Senior Center is not only providing healthy meals for seniors, they are providing wellness checks, a friendly neighbor to visit with, and much more. We are proud to support a program that provides assistance to so many of our friends and neighbors.”

Pictured from left to right are Jean Strong, John Murphy, Isabel Montgomery, Sandy Johnson, and Art Randolph.

Photo provided
