M&T Bank gives to Meals on Wheels

LUDLOW, Vt. – “M&T Bank is pleased to provide $5,000 to Black River Valley Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program,” said Art Randolph, branch manager and vice president of M&T Bank. “Black River Valley Senior Center is not only providing healthy meals for seniors, they are providing wellness checks, a friendly neighbor to visit with, and much more. We are proud to support a program that provides assistance to so many of our friends and neighbors.”

Pictured from left to right are Jean Strong, John Murphy, Isabel Montgomery, Sandy Johnson, and Art Randolph.