M&T Bank donates to Okemo Valley Technical Rescue

LUDLOW, Vt. – On April 14, Art Randolph, the M&T Bank Ludlow branch manager, presented Okemo Valley Technical Rescue (OVTR) with a check for $2,500. The money was awarded through the M&T Charitable Foundation, to support the group’s mission of providing technical rescue equipment and training to the communities of Ludlow, Proctorsville, Plymouth, Mount Holly, and Chester. The check was presented to OVTR President and Ludlow Deputy Chief of EMS Stephanie Grover, and OVTR board member and Chief of Ludlow Fire and Ambulance Ben Whalen.