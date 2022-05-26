Mountainside House receives donation

LUDLOW, Vt. – Jackie Hanlon and Windsor County Youth Services, Mountainside House, would like to thank John Murphy and The Sidehill Cronchers Snowmobile Club for their recent donation of $500. Their generous support over the years has helped us to develop and implement crisis prevention and early intervention programs for youth as well as to promote awareness of new and existing resources for healthier lifestyles and decision-making for youth and their families. We provide safe housing, food, counseling, and school. It is through your donations that we are able to provide the services we offer to as many area youths as we do each year. Thank you for helping us make a difference.