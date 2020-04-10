Mountain Valley Climate Action launches support group for gardeners

CHESTER, Vt. – Mountain Valley Climate Action 350VT is hosting a weekly gardeners’ support group via Zoom Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. The weekly meetings will include a brief talk, presentation or demonstration on the topic of backyard gardening, and plenty of time for questions and answers.

It offers an open forum in a relaxed informal atmosphere for those who are new to the gardening experience, or have been gardening for many years and would like to share their knowledge.

Chester residents Gary and Domenica Coger recently tilled a 20-by-20-foot garden plot on the sunny side of their front yard where they will plant a “Victory” garden. The couple has graciously agreed to let the MVCA garden support group to check in with them each week to mark their progress and share their experience.

Cheryl Joy Lipton and Melody Reed of MVCA will host the weekly chats. Please tune in to learn or to share your gardening tips and tricks. The kickoff is Thursday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

For more information, or if you’d like to be included in the Zoom meeting, please send your name, level of gardening experience, and email address to mvca@350vt.org.