Mountain Valley Climate Action demonstrations in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – Economy, society, and environment are the pillars of sustainability. In order to achieve sustainability, economic and social inequalities that exist within our country and globally must be addressed. A peaceful demonstration is planned to bring attention to the inequities and encourage people to vote in the upcoming election.

Organizer Cheryl Joy Lipton of Mountain Valley Climate Action 350VT said, “We want to remind people that this year is a very important year to vote and it is easier than ever before.”

The groups will gather near the junction of Routes 103 and 11 in Chester Friday, Oct. 2, from 3-5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 4, from 12-3 p.m., and again the following weekend Friday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 11, the same times as the previous weekend. Please come with signs and a mask and stand six feet apart from others.

“The environmental and health consequences of climate change disproportionately affect low-income and disenfranchised people, and we only have a short window of time to turn things around. It’s crucial for everyone to vote like their lives depend on it this November,” said co-organizer Melody Reed.

For questions or more information, please email Mountain Valley Climate Action 350VT at mvca@350vt.org.