Mountain Towns Housing Project reaches milestone

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Cynthia Gubb, chair of the Mountain Towns Housing Project (MTHP) Fundraising Committee is excited to announce that the Bob Perry Lane project has raised sufficient funds to order the house panel system from LaValley’s in Ludlow. Gubb commented, “This is perfect timing for the project. Placing the order now will ensure that the panel system will be constructed over the next three months and be ready for delivery this spring.” Gubb continued, “In addition to the couple who donated the land for the project, we are incredibly grateful to over seventy individual donors, organizations, foundations, and businesses who have made a gift to make this project happen. That includes local contractors such as Hunter Excavating, Homestead Landscaping, Wadsworth Design Build, Frost Wells & Pumps, and Jamaica Cottage Shop, who have pledged services to help complete the project.” For a complete list of donors please visit the MTHP website at www.mountaintownshousing.org.

This project is truly a grassroots effort to get something positive started in the mountain towns area relative to affordable housing. While there is a critical need for many more units, this is a starting place. The scope of the fundraising effort will not only get this project off the ground, but will also help create a permanent fund for future housing projects. Once completed and the house is sold, the MTHP will be ready with the necessary funds to reinvest in the next project. This could be another house similar to the Bob Perry Lane home, or possibly a rehab of an existing home purchased outright or from a tax sale. Ultimately, the MTHP is building a legacy organization that will continue to help provide affordable housing options well into the future.

“I am so grateful for the team effort of the fundraising and steering committees to achieve this milestone,” stated Gubb. “All members of our committees have made a gift or a pledge to the project, which illustrates the passion and solidarity of this group to get the job done.” Gubb continued, “The panel system will provide an enclosed shell complete with windows, doors, roof, shingles, insulated sheathing, and interior framing. We will continue to work hard at fundraising to coincide with the delivery of the shell. Our focus will now shift to cover the cost of materials needed to complete the interior of the house and to finish the exterior with clapboards and trim. We need to purchase all manner of construction supplies from wiring to bathroom fixtures to sheetrock to paint, and so much more. We are confident we can get there as we have such a generous community that wants to make this project happen.”

Now that the order can be placed for the shell, the family selection committee has begun working on the both the process and criteria for applicants. More information will be available about both shortly.

While we have reached an intermittent goal, the Bob Perry Lane Project has not achieved its final fundraising goal by any means and the MTHP needs your support. If you would like to make a gift to support this project, please make your check payable to: Mountain Towns Housing Project and mail it to PO Box 538, Londonderry, VT 05148. If you prefer, you can make a gift online by visiting the website of the Second Congregational Church at https://secure.myvanco.com/YGY2/home then select the “Perry Lane Project.” You can also donate to this project through the Community Fund for Londonderry; make your check payable to: Community Fund for Londonderry, note that it is for the “Perry Lane Project”, and mail it to PO Box 399, Londonderry, VT 05148. To sign up to volunteer to work on the site starting in the spring, visit the website and fill out the form or send an inquiry to mountaintownshousing@gmail.com.