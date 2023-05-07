Mountain Towns Housing Project accepting homeowner applications

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Mountain Towns Housing Project (MTHP) is excited to announce that they are now accepting applications from prospective homeowners for the Bob Perry Lane house, located in Londonderry, Vt. The house is a modest three-bedroom, two-bath, Cape style home, currently under construction, which will be sold to a local family meeting certain need and income criteria.

Martha Dale, MTHP Family Selection Committee member, commented, “we are very excited to offer the opportunity of home ownership to a family that lives or works in the Londonderry area, and is willing to partner with us and commit sweat equity to the construction of the Bob Perry Lane house. If you have a steady source of income, a history of managing money responsibly and pre-tax, household income between 80% and 120% of the area median income, you are invited to apply to our homeownership program.”

When the house is completed and a family has been selected, the new homeowners will get assistance with a down payment grant through the Windham and Windsor Housing Trust, and take on a low-interest mortgage. The house will remain affordable in perpetuity through a partnership with Windham and Windsor Housing Trust. Prospective homeowners are encouraged to request an application by sending an inquiry to mountaintownshousing@gmail.com.

The Mountain Towns Housing Project is a non-profit housing initiative focused on providing affordable housing options one home at a time. The Project is financed through donations, grants, and the use of volunteer labor. We build homes with and for families and sell the home at no profit to families who could not otherwise afford a home. Neither race nor religion determines who will receive a MTHP home, and the homeowner accrues shared equity in the home over the lifetime of ownership, in

partnership with the Windsor Housing Trust, an affordable housing nonprofit developer serving Windham and Windsor counties.

MTHP continues to work hard at fundraising in tandem with the anticipated delivery of the home shell, due to arrive in mid-May. Fundraising efforts are currently focused on covering the cost of materials needed to complete the interior of the house, and to finish the exterior with clapboards and trim.

If you would like to make a gift to support this project, please make your check payable to Mountain Towns Housing Project, and mail it to P.O. Box 538, Londonderry, VT 05148. If you prefer, you can make a gift online by visiting the website of the Second Congregational Church at www.secure.myvanco.com/YGY2/home, then select the “Bob Perry Lane Project”. You can also donate to this project through the Community Fund for Londonderry; make your check payable to Community Fund for Londonderry, note that it is for the “Bob Perry Lane Project”, and mail it to P.O. Box 399, Londonderry, VT 05148. To sign up to volunteer to work on the site starting in the spring, visit the website and fill out the form, or send an inquiry to mountaintownshousing@gmail.com.