Mountain Town Get Down Returns to Magic Mountain

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – West River Sports Association (WRSA), in proud collaboration with Mountain Towns Rec (MTR), is thrilled to announce the 2025 Mountain Town Get Down at Magic Mountain, set for Saturday, May 31. This year’s event brings back the magic of snow and music with a full day of high-energy performances, community fun, and the long-awaited return of our snow farm and Nordic ski race.

Headlining the evening is The Weight, featuring members of The Band and The Levon Helm Band, delivering legendary roots rock straight to the slopes of Magic. Sharing the stage is local favorite Jatoba, known for their dynamic, genre-blending performances that get the crowd moving.

But the music is just the beginning. Thanks to a little extra snow-farming ingenuity, we’re bringing back the on-snow Nordic skiing experience you know and love – complete with a race featuring local talent and special guest appearances from World Cup and Olympic athletes, all gliding across our humble stretch of summer snow. It’s a sight (and site) you won’t want to miss.

Families can also enjoy a full lineup of youth sports events throughout the day, including baseball, soccer, and basketball games hosted by WRSA and MTR – organizations dedicated to expanding access and quality in local youth athletics.

Gates open at 3 p.m., so come early to enjoy great food, activities, and the full Mountain Town Get Down experience.

The Mountain Town Get Down continues to serve as a vital fundraiser for youth sports programs across our five-town region. Every ticket supports equipment upgrades, field maintenance, and program growth, helping to build a strong foundation for our next generation of athletes.

Join us for a summer kickoff celebration filled with live music, Nordic magic, great food, and community spirit, all for a good cause.

Tickets and more details at www.westriversports.org.