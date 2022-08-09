Mountain Town Circus coming to Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Neighborhood Connections is bringing Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures to Flood Brook School on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. with proceeds to benefit the social services agency.

With interactive circus fun and entertainment for the entire family, the Mountain Town Circus includes two circus shows, circus workshops, and face painting. In addition, there will be a silent auction with items of interest for everyone in the family, as well as food trucks.

Tickets can be purchased at Neighborhood Connections, which is in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the post office, and at the Green Mountain Pharmacy, also located in the shopping plaza.

Neighborhood Connections’ mission is to promote the health and well-being of the people in Southern Vermont’s mountain towns through advocacy, education, and social services.