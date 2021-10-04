Mount Holly Volunteer Fire Department 75th anniversary and open house

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – The Mount Holly Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating its 75th Anniversary with an open house at the Belmont Fire Station Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Established in 1946 after a fatal fire in Belmont, the original fire company was comprised of five firemen and a 20-year-old fire pumper, which was purchased for $800. All our fire apparatus will be on display. There will also be a history of the department through photographs and equipment.

Everyone is invited to attend. Fire hats and coloring books will be available for the kids. We will be selling our 75th Anniversary Challenge Coin and have a 50/50 raffle. The Belmont Station is located adjacent to the Belmont Village Church and Green. For more information, please visit our Facebook page @MHVFD.