Mount Holly Town Office closed to the public

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – The Mount Holly Town Office will be closed for public traffic until further notice. We will be here during our regular business hours Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and closed Friday. We will answer phone calls and emails. Public record research will be allowed by appointment only.

Please call 802-259-2391 for any questions or concerns you may have. Thank you for your cooperation and patience with us during this unfortunate event.

Dog license renewals have been extended until April 30. They can be done through the mail. Send a copy of the rabies certificate or call and see if there is already one on file, along with a check with the correct amount.

Transfer stickers can be ordered through the mail.