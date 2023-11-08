MOOver announces new stops

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The MOOver is adding new stops on its Route 57 Bellows Falls-Ludlow schedule, and on its Route 61 Ludlow Village schedule.

Effective Nov. 24, the MOOver will add stops at Cavendish Green and at 841 Main Street in Cavendish.

The schedule has been revised slightly to accommodate the two stops. It will operate daily Nov. 24, 2023 – April 7, 2024. The bus departs the Penguin Mart in Bellows Falls at 6:20 a.m. and 3:20 p.m., arriving at the Okemo Base Lodge at 7:47 a.m. and 4:47 p.m. The bus leaves Jackson Gore for the Okemo Base Lodge and Bellows Falls at 7:55 a.m. and 4:55 p.m., arriving at the Penguin Mart at 9:25 a.m. and 6:25 p.m.

The Route 61 Ludlow Village route has added stops at The Point, Stoney Fields, West Woods, and Alpen Meadows. The schedule runs weekends and holidays, Dec. 23, 2023 – March 31, 2024.

The full schedules are available online at www.moover.com.